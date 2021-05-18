Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873,135 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $27,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $1,341,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $458,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,775 shares of company stock worth $189,640 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

