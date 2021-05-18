Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.69 and last traded at $51.69. Approximately 424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SQNXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Square Enix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Square Enix alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.32.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.