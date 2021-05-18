Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 64.5% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 139,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after buying an additional 54,623 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 48.0% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Square by 72.6% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQ. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,238,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,771,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,250,191 shares of company stock worth $299,526,783 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SQ stock opened at $202.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.88. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.