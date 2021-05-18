Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Shares Up 0.6%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.87. 4,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 5,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $133.04 million, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 17.85%.

In related news, Director Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 3,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.52. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,559 shares of company stock worth $66,549. Corporate insiders own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 234,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Stabilis Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

