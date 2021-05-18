Stably USD (USDS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,606.00

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $677,350.46 and approximately $3,606.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00002612 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stably USD Coin Profile

Stably USD is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,573,414 coins and its circulating supply is 605,782 coins. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

