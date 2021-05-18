Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 82,056 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,376,805 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,056 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.6% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.08% of Facebook worth $700,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in Facebook by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.83, for a total transaction of $11,806,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,891,796 shares of company stock valued at $559,481,957 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.24. 222,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,461,943. The stock has a market cap of $893.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.38. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.