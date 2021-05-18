Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,772,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 523,693 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up about 0.9% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.69% of Boston Scientific worth $377,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161,162 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,351 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 621.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460,713 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 52,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,200,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Insiders have sold 96,320 shares of company stock worth $4,030,187 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

