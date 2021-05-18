Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $143,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $6.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $572.78. 86,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,104,296. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $356.49 billion, a PE ratio of 92.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $584.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.84.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.