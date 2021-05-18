Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 48,500 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,286,940 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.32% of ConocoPhillips worth $227,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 237,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,380,253. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.59, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

