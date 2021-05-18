Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 8,688 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.08% of Visa worth $320,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.11. The stock had a trading volume of 75,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,116,140. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.16 and its 200 day moving average is $212.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $444.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

