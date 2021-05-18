Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 74,237 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.0% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.39% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $442,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.96. 43,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,166,258. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.24 and a 12-month high of $376.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.80. The firm has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

