Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $136.56 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.07% of Chevron worth $136,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $3.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.03. 278,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,684,549. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.99 and its 200 day moving average is $94.97. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $206.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

