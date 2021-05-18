Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $316.63 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,251,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256,560 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for 0.7% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.36% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $316,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 42,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 147,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,893,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 666,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,731,000 after buying an additional 31,890 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.67. 15,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,099. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -827.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.65.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.