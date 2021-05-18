Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $343.13 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.8% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.18% of Broadcom worth $343,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,127,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Broadcom by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

AVGO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $440.58. 19,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $464.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.55. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.00 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

