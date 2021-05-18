Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $513.91 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $513,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $15.37 on Tuesday, reaching $2,336.78. The stock had a trading volume of 17,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,282.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,980.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

