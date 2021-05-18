Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,694,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,366 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.26% of The Charles Schwab worth $306,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.65. 66,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,155,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $73.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average is $58.47.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.76.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 20,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,484,607.84. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,603,133 shares of company stock valued at $109,004,915. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.