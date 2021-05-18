Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 201,986 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,629,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,986 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.20% of Medtronic worth $310,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $126.86. The company had a trading volume of 45,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.24 and its 200-day moving average is $117.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.