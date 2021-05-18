Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 40,374 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,374 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.4% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.17% of Mastercard worth $600,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $4.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.62. 37,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,216. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $375.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $364.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

