Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 75,919 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,919 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 1.0% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.40% of American Tower worth $420,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.44. 22,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,692. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

