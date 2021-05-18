Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,434,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,565 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.43% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $272,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,805 shares of company stock worth $3,857,749. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.95. The company had a trading volume of 38,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,220. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.65. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

