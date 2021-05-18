Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 1,095,793 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,524,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,095,793 shares during the quarter. Banco Bradesco comprises about 0.9% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.86% of Banco Bradesco worth $392,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. FMR LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 515,868 shares during the period. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $24,922,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 565,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,009,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,939 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 105,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares during the period. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. 278,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,260,717. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

