Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 125,218 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,819,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125,218 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.5% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.10% of Alibaba Group worth $639,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after acquiring an additional 450,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,901,000 after acquiring an additional 35,878 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $2.56 on Tuesday, hitting $213.61. The stock had a trading volume of 560,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,418,703. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $196.70 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $577.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.95.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

