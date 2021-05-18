Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.08% from the company’s current price.

SBLK has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.09. 45,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

