Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.08% from the company’s current price.
SBLK has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.15.
Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.09. 45,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $23.29.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
