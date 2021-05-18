Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) Trading Down 0.2%

Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 586,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 293,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Incline Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Peak Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $3,598,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Star Peak Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Peak Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Peak Corp II in the first quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Star Peak Corp II in the first quarter valued at $2,760,000.

STAR Peak Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

