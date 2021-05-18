Starr Wisdom Sells 15,154 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 15,154 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $222,763.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Starr Wisdom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of Organogenesis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $442,200.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Starr Wisdom sold 8,050 shares of Organogenesis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $132,825.00.

NASDAQ:ORGO traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,425. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.67 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Organogenesis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Organogenesis by 247.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 87,016 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

