Starr Wisdom Sells 23,840 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 23,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $334,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,883.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Starr Wisdom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of Organogenesis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $442,200.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Starr Wisdom sold 8,050 shares of Organogenesis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $132,825.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Starr Wisdom sold 15,154 shares of Organogenesis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $222,763.80.

ORGO stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 906,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

