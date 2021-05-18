State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 5,226 Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Navistar International worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth $13,416,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Navistar International by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Navistar International by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Navistar International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Navistar International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $210,026.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NAV stock opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.06. Navistar International Co. has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.12.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts forecast that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Navistar International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

