State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 8,490 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,687,000 after buying an additional 2,718,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 555,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,530,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,568,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 117,529 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE LXP opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.75%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

