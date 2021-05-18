State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 115,313 Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 115,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Cinemark at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 36,263.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

