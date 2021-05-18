State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,013 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 30.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

AIMC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $66.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.48. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -222.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,967 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

