State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Patterson Companies worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 396,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after buying an additional 165,416 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $485,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

