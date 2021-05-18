State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,815 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $147,070.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at $114,585.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,390 shares of company stock worth $1,172,546 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $32.67.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

