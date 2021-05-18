State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,715 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of NIC worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGOV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research downgraded NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NIC stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. NIC Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth.

