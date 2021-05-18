State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.38 Million Position in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,671 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 158,672 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.22% of Boston Private Financial worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,354,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $698,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $337,953.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.