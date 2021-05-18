State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,999 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.15% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth $8,145,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth $9,760,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

WDR opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

