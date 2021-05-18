State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Under Armour from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

NYSE UAA opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

