State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 191,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Glu Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLUU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 416.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

GLUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.49.

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

