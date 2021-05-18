State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 191,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Glu Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLUU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 416.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.
Glu Mobile Profile
Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.
