State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 198,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Service Properties Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 863,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,377,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

