State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,867,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,831,000 after purchasing an additional 579,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,384,000 after purchasing an additional 433,897 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 661,902 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 621.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,592,000 after purchasing an additional 932,116 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,059,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,916,000 after purchasing an additional 369,037 shares during the period. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $85.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.06. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $10,939,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,426,977 shares of company stock worth $315,353,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

