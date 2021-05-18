State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of EVERTEC worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,061,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

NYSE EVTC opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average of $38.47. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. Research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

In other news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $963,826.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 23,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $854,634.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,341 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

