State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,886 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $53,017,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,299,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,337,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,037,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 357,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

