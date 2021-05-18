State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 15,876 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,876 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Securities began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.46.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $30.15. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $51,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock worth $200,490,240. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

