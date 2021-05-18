State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,461 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,461 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of PROS worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of PROS by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of PROS by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PROS by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter.

PROS stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average is $44.05.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,719.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $508,151.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,646 shares of company stock worth $2,023,492. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

