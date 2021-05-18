State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of PNM Resources worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $69,407,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $15,307,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,284,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,856,000 after buying an additional 409,151 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in PNM Resources by 641.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,829,000 after buying an additional 424,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.65%.

PNM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

