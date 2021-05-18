Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Status coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $551.40 million and $30.03 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Status Coin Profile

SNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

