Stelco (STZHF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Stelco (OTCMKTS: STZHF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/7/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $36.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $32.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Stelco was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/13/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16. Stelco Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $31.35.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.