Step Finance (STEP) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. Step Finance has a market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for $1.79 or 0.00004470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00091185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00388022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.00227930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.44 or 0.01320946 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00046130 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.