STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.400-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.

NYSE STE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.91. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $146.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Several analysts have recently commented on STE shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.80.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

