stETH (Lido) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.21 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $105,181.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for $3,443.43 or 0.07932479 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00092146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00387334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.55 or 0.00231644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004993 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $606.95 or 0.01398196 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00047166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 350,528 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

