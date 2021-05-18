stETH (STETH) Trading 27.7% Higher This Week

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00095003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.00383575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.76 or 0.00233462 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $597.90 or 0.01399289 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00047138 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

